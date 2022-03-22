Left Menu

RSS chief performs puja at Gorakhnath temple

During his meeting with RSS functionaries on Monday, Bhagwat had asked them to motivate swayamsevaks to connect with people and stressed on maintenance of discipline.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:18 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday visited the Gorakhnath temple here and performed a puja amid the chanting of mantras.

Bhagwat, on the last day of his three-day visit, reached the temple in the morning and performed a puja of Baba Gorakhnath.

Temple's head priest Raamanuj Tripathi was also present there.

Bhagwat went to the Samadhi sthal of Mahant Avaidyanath and members of the temple administration took him to the Gorakshpeethdhishwar Kaksh for prasad.

The head priest gifted him a ''angvastra''.

RSS Chief remained on the temple premises for around half an hour. During his meeting with RSS functionaries on Monday, Bhagwat had asked them to motivate “swayamsevaks” to connect with people and stressed on maintenance of discipline. He stressed on training before taking people into the organisation. He asked to run campaigns related to social cause as it was the objective and aim of the organisation.

