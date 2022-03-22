Left Menu

Gurugram: BJP MP files complaint against defamatory video on social media

The complaint alleged that a news video is circulating on social media of a Holi party featuring obscene acts and dancers attributing him as a host. The complaint, filed by the politicians PA Baljit Singh, argued that the video was circulated with the intent to defame the politician and the party he belongs to.The Twitter account seems to be a fake a account.

An FIR has been lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station here by Rao Indrajit Singh, the BJP MP from Gurugram and a minister in the union cabinet, alleging spreading of fake news against him, police said on Tuesday. The complaint alleged that a news video is circulating on social media of a Holi party featuring “obscene acts” and dancers attributing him as a host. The complaint, filed by the politician’s PA Baljit Singh, argued that the video was circulated with the intent to defame the politician and the party he belongs to.

“The Twitter account seems to be a fake a account. In this video a lady is being molested by several unknown people and a famous Hindi song is being played in the background,” read the complaint. “This video has been posted from the Twitter handle @vini_ j26. It's also requested to get deleted this fake news video with immediate effect. Hoping for a quick and positive response,'' read the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 66, 66-C, 66-D, 67, 67-A of the Information Technology Act and sections 499 (makes or publishes any imputation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC, a senior police officer said.

A technical team is investigating in the matter and the accused will be arrested soon, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

