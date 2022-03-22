Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston wishes 'partner in crime' Reese Witherspoon sweet birthday tribute

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating the 46th birthday of her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:09 IST
Jennifer Aniston wishes 'partner in crime' Reese Witherspoon sweet birthday tribute
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating the 46th birthday of her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon. Aniston wished a happy birthday to her 'The Morning Show' costar, on Tuesday with a sweet birthday tribute.

With a slew of pictures showcasing how the two bonds well together, Aniston wrote, "It's somebody's birthday today. My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon." While they currently appear on the Apple TV plus news drama 'The Morning Show' together, Witherspoon and Aniston's work history goes way back. Witherspoon was a guest star on the Emmy award-winning show 'Friends' and played Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill Greene. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022