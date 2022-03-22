Left Menu

Infantino launches volunteer programme and vows to deliver ''amazing'' WC together

PTI | Doha | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:31 IST
Infantino launches volunteer programme and vows to deliver ''amazing'' WC together
FIFA announced the opening of applications for participation in the Volunteer Program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during a special ceremony at the Open Air Theater in Katara Cultural Village in Doha.

A group of football legends participated in the ceremony and invited potential volunteers to register for the program, which will be the largest volunteer activity in Qatar's history.

A total of 20,000 enthusiastic volunteers will work across 45 functional areas at official and non-official sites such as stadiums, training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels, and public transportation hubs.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old on 1 October 2022 and speak EnglishArabic is an advantage. No previous experience is needed and candidates from all backgrounds and different parts of the world are welcome to apply.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21st November to 18th December, but some volunteer roles will start from the 1st October.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

