Left Menu

Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, more to set to make a special appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pop icons Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo among others are all set to make a special appearance at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:41 IST
Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, more to set to make a special appearance at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop icons Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo among others are all set to make a special appearance at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. According to People magazine, the award show has unveiled a star-studded lineup of celebrities expected to make an appearance.

The list of special appearances includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and more. These stars will join an already star-studded list of performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, host LL Cool J, Maneskin and Jennifer Lopez, who is the recipient of this year's Icon Award.

As per People magazine, the 'Marry Me star' will be honoured with the annual prize, which recognizes "her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force," according to a press release. The award show, hosted by LL Cool J will take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022