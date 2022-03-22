Left Menu

'The Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley's cause of death revealed

More than a month after the demise of 'The Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley, his autopsy has revealed that the actor died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Late actor Moses J. Moseley (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
More than a month after the demise of 'The Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley, his autopsy has revealed that the actor died from a gunshot wound to his head. Moses J. Moseley passed away at the age of 31 this January.

According to the death certificate obtained by E! News, Moseley died from a gunshot wound to the head. However, as the document noted, officials could not determine whether the actor died by accident, suicide or homicide. It lists his place of injury as a parking lot, the same where the cops found his body--in Georgia.

During his acting career, Moseley played one of Michonne (Danai Gurira)'s zombies on 'The Walking Dead'. He also appeared on the TV shows 'Watchmen and Queen of the South', as well as films such as 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' and more. (ANI)

