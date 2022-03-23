Left Menu

'Where the Crawdads Sing' trailer features Taylor Swift's music
The first trailer for 'Where the Crawdads Sing' has arrived, featuring Taylor Swift's new song 'Carolina'. According to People magazine, Daisy Edgar-Jones, 23, stars in the upcoming film adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling 2018 novel of the same name.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer of 'Where the Crawdads Sing' follows Kya, who is abandoned by her family as a young girl living among the North Carolina marshes. She learns to fend for herself, refusing to go to school and teaching herself about nature. While Kya generally keeps to herself, she falls for the town's golden boy (Harris Dickinson) -- but their romance turns dark when she gets accused of killing him and goes on trial for his murder.

"Being isolated was one thing, being hunted, quite another," Kya says in a voiceover near the middle of the trailer. As the trailer continues, Kya says, from a jail cell, "You want me to beg for my life? I won't. They're not deciding anything about me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbaI1z2B-C8/ 'Where the Crawdads Sing', directed by Olivia Newman and also starring Taylor John Smith and David Strathairn, hits theatres on July 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

