Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, others to host pre-Oscars event

Apart from the prestigious award ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards has a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 02:20 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Apart from the prestigious award ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards has a packed schedule of starry parties and gatherings. As per The Hollywood Reporter, one such includes the pre-Oscars event celebrating South Asian excellence, to be hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly.

UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut are sponsoring this gathering to be held on March 23 in the evening, to toast South Asian excellence on film. Honorary guests include Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

