Left Menu

Hit 'Bridgerton' series returns with more balls, courtships and gossip

Hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" returns to screens this Friday with more glitzy balls, romantic courtships, and of course, plenty of gossip columns setting Regency London's high society alight. Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 04:55 IST
Hit 'Bridgerton' series returns with more balls, courtships and gossip

Hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" returns to screens this Friday with more glitzy balls, romantic courtships, and of course, plenty of gossip columns setting Regency London's high society alight.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife. His attention turns to debutante Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran, newly arrived from India with her family. However, her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) is not impressed with Anthony’s pragmatic, loveless approach to the marriage market, setting the two on a collision course.

"There's pressure because it's such a beloved set of books, but also Kate and Anthony are really complicated and brilliant characters, and I know loads of people love them," Bailey told Reuters at the series' premiere in London on Tuesday. "So the pressure really was to do them justice and make sure that we don't drop the ball in the way that we tell our love story."

The first "Bridgerton" series, which became a global phenomenon upon its release in late 2020, focused on the budding romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset and featured plenty of intimate scenes. "We're telling this incredibly emotional and fraught and charged and complex sexy and steamy enemies-to-lovers love story," show creator Chris Van Dusen said of season two. "It's lots of fraught looks and charged looks across the room and finger grazes and hand touches."

Season two expands on the stories of the other Bridgerton siblings - Benedict as a wannabe artist and painter, Colin returning from his travels, enthusiastic to prove he has matured, and Eloise, who also makes her debut, is ever more interested in her books, the feminist movement and outing Lady Whistledown, the mysterious author of the gossip columns. "Bridgerton" has been praised for its diverse cast.

"I don't know that we're trying to break a mould or anything," executive producer Shonda Rhimes said. "We're just trying to make sure that everybody's included."

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022