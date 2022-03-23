Left Menu

Dua Lipa, Metallica, others to headline Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza has tapped Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat and other big names in music to headline its 2022 festival.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 05:34 IST
Dua Lipa, Metallica, others to headline Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lollapalooza has tapped Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat and other big names in music to headline its 2022 festival. The four-day festival in Chicago will also see performances from J Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Jane's Addiction, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

According to Billboard, more than 170 bands will take the stage at the festival that runs from July 28 to 31 at Grant Park. With four full days of music, fans can take in sets from King Princess, Remi Wolf, Fletcher, Zach Bryan, PinkPatheress, Muna, Goth Babe, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Pi'erre Bourne, Glaive, Maude Latour and many more. Chicago artists will also represent at Grant Park this year, including 100 Gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes.

This year will also see the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, dance workshops and more. The Bonus Tracks stage is also back. It is an area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness and inclusivity drive each day's programming. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022