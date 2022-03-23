'The Flash', 'Kung Fu', 'All American', 'Nancy Drew', 'Superman & Lois', 'Walker', 'Riverdale' renewals confirmed

The CW announced the renewal of a large portion of series including 'The Flash', 'Kung Fu', 'All American', 'Nancy Drew', 'Superman & Lois', 'Walker' and 'Riverdale'. This means that 'All American' will be back for Season 5, 'The Flash' will be back for Season 9, 'Kung Fu' will return for Season 3, 'Nancy Drew' will return for Season 4, 'Riverdale' will be back for Season 7, 'Superman & Lois' is coming back for Season 3, and 'Walker' will be back for Season 3.

As per Variety, this list is not exhaustive and final decisions about the remainder of The CW's scripted slate will be made going into the upfronts in May. The remaining scripted shows on the network are: '4400', the spinoff series 'All American: Homecoming', 'Batwoman', 'Charmed', 'Legends of Tomorrow', 'In the Dark', 'Legacies', 'Naomi', and 'Roswell, NM'.

The scripted renewals follow a batch of unscripted renewals including 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' and 'Masters of Illusion', which are both returning for their ninth season, and 'World's Funniest Animals', which is heading into Season 3. (ANI)

