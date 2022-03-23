Left Menu

France says Bonjour to India

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 09:48 IST
France and India have always shared cordial relations and at the heart of it lies people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, the consul general of France in Kolkata Didier Talpain said, as he, along with Alliance francaise du Bengale director Nicolas Facino, launched a series of events for the city as part of the fourth edition of Bonjour India.

The event, which will celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence as well as establishment of Indo-French diplomatic relations, will showcase 120 events, including dance programmes, photo exhibition, musical concerts and an art festival, in 19 cities of the country over the next two months.

“Every event has been thoughtfully crafted to delight and entertain. In most cases, the programmes are freely accessible to people. Bonjour India rejoices in the centuries-long friendship between the two countries,” Talpain maintained.

Elaborating further, Facino said that the summer event would give people an opportunity to bond over food, films and several forms of French art.

Bonjour India is a fest that would foster human connection between the two countries, he added.

