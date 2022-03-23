Left Menu

Radhika Madan begins filming for ‘Sanaa’

Sudhanshu has stitched together a beautiful canvas with all the right elements and we cant begin to start painting. All I can say is, be prepared to abandon any preconceived notions you have about it, the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.Saria is also producing the film via his banner Four Line Entertainment.Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldnt have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of Sanaa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:04 IST
Radhika Madan begins filming for ‘Sanaa’
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Radhika Madan on Wednesday said she has started shooting for her upcoming film “Sanaa”.

Described as a social-drama, the movie is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria of “Loev” fame.

“Sanaa” follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

According to a press statement, the makers said the shoot is underway in Mumbai.

Madan said she is thrilled about working on the film, which also stars Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania.

“Nothing beats the excitement on the first day of shooting for me. Sudhanshu has stitched together a beautiful canvas with all the right elements and we can’t begin to start painting. All I can say is, be prepared to abandon any preconceived notions you have about it,” the 26-year-old actor said in a statement.

Saria is also producing the film via his banner Four Line Entertainment.

“Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldn’t have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of ‘Sanaa’. We've managed to secure a brilliant cast along with the best technicians in the industry — I can’t wait to share what we accomplish together,” the filmmaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022