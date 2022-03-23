Haven't been offered comedy movies as people think I am a serious actor, says Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah says the industry perceives her as a ''serious actor'' thanks to her roles in shows such as ''Delhi Crime'' and the recently released film ''Jalsa'', but she also wants to explore projects in the comedy genre.

Shah is looking forward to her two upcoming feature films -- “Doctor G” and “Darlings”, which have a dash of humour. The 49-year-old actor said she was instantly attracted to the ''funny and hilarious'' scripts of “Doctor G” and “Darlings”.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, “Doctor G” is a campus comedy-drama directed by debutante Anubhuti Kashyap, whereas “Darlings” is billed as a quirky mother-daughter story fronted by Shah and Alia Bhatt, who turns producer with the film.

“‘Doctor G’ is a commitment that I made long ago, I am not playing one of the leads, I am part of the ensemble cast. It is just like a guest appearance. I am not part of the comedy. It is a funny and sensitive script and that’s why I wanted to do it,” Shah told PTI.

“Darlings” too has a first-time director at the helm in writer Jasmeet K Reen. Also starring Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, the film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

“As far as ‘Darlings’ is concerned, it is one of the most hilarious scripts that I have ever read. It is a genre (comedy) that I haven’t explored or people haven’t offered me that because they always think that I am a serious actor and that I do serious roles, etc,” she added.

Speaking about “Darlings”, Shah further said it is an important subject presented in a hilarious way.

“It is a dark-comedy, it is wicked, and it is very funny. And the character that I play is a cracker of a woman. I am really excited about it. I had a blast shooting for it,” she said.

Asked if it was a conscious move to be part of light-hearted projects, the National Award winner said she is always looking forward to widening her horizons.

“I want to do all kinds of genres and films. It couldn’t have been a conscious decision until it came to me. I was very lucky that Jasmeet thought of me for the character. “The first time she had a chat with me, she realised that I am perfect for this because till then I carry this image of being a serious person and actor. She offered me the film and without blinking an eyelid I said yes. It is a terrific script,” she added.

The actor, whose directorial debut the pandemic-set short film ''Someday'' was screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart and USA Film Festival last year, said she is open to the idea of going behind the camera once again.

“I want to direct but I will do that at my own time. Right now, I am focusing on acting.” “Jalsa” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

