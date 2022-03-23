Entertainment News Roundup: Westerns revived as 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nods; David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Westerns revived as 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nods

Oscar favorite "The Power of the Dog" leads the field with 12 nominations ahead of Sunday's awards show, signaling a revival of the Western, the genre that has nurtured Hollywood since its infancy. Given Hollywood's proclivity to imitate success, "Power of the Dog," a tale of machismo and revenge set in 1925 in the northwest U.S. state of Montana, is certain to inspire more Western projects, film experts say.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Beckham, the 46-year-old former Manchester United, and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist, and her team amid the conflict.

Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch $200 million at auction

A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe by 1960s pop icon Andy Warhol will go up for auction in May with an estimated value of $200 million, which would set a record, Christie's announced on Monday. The work, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," "is poised to be the most expensive painting of the 20th century ever sold at auction," said Alex Rotter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st-century art.

Beyonce, Billie Eilish among musical performers to take Oscars stage

Music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, producers announced on Tuesday. Beyonce will sing "Be Alive," a song she co-wrote for the movie "King Richard" about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry honors on Sunday.

Hit 'Bridgerton' series returns with more balls, courtships and gossip

Hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" returns to screens this Friday with more glitzy balls, romantic courtships, and of course, plenty of gossip columns setting Regency London's high society alight. Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.

Streaming drives 2021 recorded music sales to record $26 billion

Global recorded music revenues rose 18.5% last year driven by an increase in listeners tuning into paid subscription streaming, marking the market's seventh consecutive year of growth to a record $25.9 billion, according to a report released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a recovery in physical retail following COVID-19 lockdowns allowed physical music formats to enjoy growth for the first time in 20 years, IFPI, a trade body for the recorded music industry, said in its Global Music Report

Can a streaming service finally capture the best picture Oscar?

Ever since Amazon Studios' 2016 film "Manchester by the Sea" became the first movie from a streaming service to be nominated for the best picture Oscar, competitors have spent millions of dollars campaigning for a prize that has been out of reach. This year might be different. Apple TV+'s "CODA," a heartwarming story about the daughter of a deaf couple who is torn between her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents, is a leading contender on Sunday for the film industry's most prestigious award, having claimed the top honors from the Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild.

