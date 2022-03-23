Left Menu

Actor Radhika Madan has commenced shooting for 'Sanaa'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:06 IST
Radhika Madan starts shooting for 'Sanaa'
Radhika Madan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Radhika Madan has commenced shooting for 'Sanaa'. On Wednesday, Radhika took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

"Ladies & gents,Ye khaas unn logon ke liye hain jinka Women's Day kabhi khatam nahi hota! Now filming #Sanaa," she wrote. She also posted a clip that shows spectators passing judgemental remarks about the female-fronted film's theme on set.

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' also features Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. Talking about the project, Sudhanshu said, "Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldn't have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of Sanaa. Ever since we announced this film, I've been asked about its theme and who this character is but I'd rather the film answer for itself. We've managed to secure a brilliant cast along with the best technicians in the Industry -- I can't wait to share what we accomplish together."

The upcoming film revolves around a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

