Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Bones and All' lands at MGM

Luca Guadagnino's next directorial venture, 'Bones and All', starring Timothee Chalamet, has landed at MGM. As per Variety, the studio has secured worldwide rights to the feature that Guadagnino directed from a script written by longtime collaborator David Kajganich.

The movie, which also features Taylor Russell in the lead, is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It follows a woman on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her. The description for the movie reads: "Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness."

Apart from Chalamet and Russell, Mark Rylance, Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloe Sevigny also appear in the movie, which was filmed in Ohio. Guadagnino, Kajganich, Theresa Park, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, Marco Morabito, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears produced the movie, which comes from A Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions.

Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani executive produced. (ANI)

