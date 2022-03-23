Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor to begin filming for 'The Ladykiller' in April

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently wrapped 'Ek Villain 2', is now all geared up to start shooting for filmmaker Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:54 IST
Arjun Kapoor to begin filming for 'The Ladykiller' in April
Arjun Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently wrapped 'Ek Villain 2', is now all geared up to start shooting for filmmaker Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'. Arjun will start filming in the first week of April and sources suggest that the actor will be heading North for about a month to shoot this gritty suspense drama.

"Arjun is not taking any breaks after wrapping Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'. He has started prepping for Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller' that will start in the first week of April. The team is definitely heading North to shoot this film as the setting too plays a prominent element in heightening the plot point," the source revealed, adding that Arjun "has started an intense 3-4 hours of prep per day for this film." 'The Lady Killer' chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Bahl, who previously helmed movies like 'BA Pass' and 'Section 375', will be directing this film that is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. Meanwhile, apart from 'The Lady Killer' and 'Ek Villain 2', Arjun's future projects also include Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy 'Kuttey'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022