'Invisible Child' among winners of Lukas book prizes

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:19 IST
Andrea Elliott's chronicle of a homeless girl in New York City, “Invisible Child”, and Jane Rogoyska's investigation into Stalin's atrocities in Poland “Surviving Katyn” are among the recipients of awards presented by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project.

“Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City” was named the winner of the USD10,000 Lukas Book Prize on Wednesday for an outstanding nonfiction work of “American political or social concern”.

Rogoyska's “Surviving Katyn: Stalin's Polish Massacre and the Search for Truth” won the USD10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize for combining “intellectual distinction with felicity of expression”.

Two authors received USD25,000 each as winners of the Lukas Work-In-Progress Award: Roxanna Asgarian for “We Were Once a Family: The Hart Murder-Suicide and the System Failing Our Kids” and May Jeong for “The Life: Sex, Work, and Love in America”.

The Lukas project, named for the late author and investigative journalist, was founded in 1998 and is co-administered by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard.

