Runaway Thane boy traced, reunited with family

Assistant Inspector Preeti Chavan Child Protection Unit said the child, originally a resident of Khardi in Thane district, had gone to his grandparents house at Shelu in adjoining Raigad district to celebrate Holi.He asked his grandparents for money to buy sweets and when they refused, the boy got angry and ran away from home.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:58 IST
A nine-year-old boy, who ran away from his grandparents' home in Raigad district, angry over not getting money for buying sweets on Holi last week, has been traced and reunited with his family, a police official said on Wednesday. Assistant Inspector Preeti Chavan (Child Protection Unit) said the child, originally a resident of Khardi in Thane district, had gone to his grandparents' house at Shelu in adjoining Raigad district to celebrate Holi.

He asked his grandparents for money to buy sweets and when they refused, the boy got angry and ran away from home. The boy then boarded a suburban train bound for Mumbai CSMT, Chavan said.

At CSMT, the Railway Police found the boy wandering unattended on March 21 and took him to a shelter for children at Matunga in Mumbai, the inspector said.

CPU officials traced the child's parents and handed him over to them on Tuesday, the police said. PTI COR RSY RSY

