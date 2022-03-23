Left Menu

Harry Styles' third solo album to come out in May

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles has announced 'Harry's House', his third solo album, which is due to come out May 20.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:22 IST
Harry Styles' third solo album to come out in May
Harry Styles (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles has announced 'Harry's House', his third solo album, which is due to come out May 20. According to Variety, apart from the date, title, the promise of 13 new tracks and the album cover art, which has the pop superstar scratching his chin standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room, little has been revealed about the forthcoming release in an official announcement.

The singer had shared a teaser video that showed him walking onto a theatre stage and smiling as a house facade is raised around him. As per Variety, the album news is not completely unexpected, as Styles was rumoured to be having new music to promote before he takes to the stage as a headliner of the Coachella festival on April 15 and 22.

He was spotted filming a music video in the streets of central London in February. There he lounged on a giant bed that was being pulled past Buckingham Palace, although it wasn't entirely clear then whether he might still be releasing singles of his previous album or had something fresher in store. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022