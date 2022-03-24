Entertainment News Roundup: Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert; Westerns revived as 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nods and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday that her plane had been struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay's capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on Twitter. Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.

Westerns revived as 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nods

Oscar favorite "The Power of the Dog" leads the field with 12 nominations ahead of Sunday's awards show, signaling a revival of the Western, the genre that has nurtured Hollywood since its infancy. Given Hollywood's proclivity to imitate success, "Power of the Dog," a tale of machismo and revenge set in 1925 in the northwest U.S. state of Montana, is certain to inspire more Western projects, film experts say.

'It's a dream role' - Pamela Anderson to debut on Broadway as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago'

Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut in the hit musical "Chicago." Anderson will appear in "Chicago" from April 12 to June 5 playing Roxie Hart, which she calls "a dream role." Roxie is a song-and-dance woman who shoots her lover dead as easily as most people would swat a fly.

Warhol painting of Marilyn Monroe expected to fetch $200 million at auction

A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe by 1960s pop icon Andy Warhol will go up for auction in May with an estimated value of $200 million, which would set a record, Christie's announced on Monday. The work, "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," "is poised to be the most expensive painting of the 20th century ever sold at auction," said Alex Rotter, Christie's chairman of 20th and 21st century art.

Beyonce, Billie Eilish among musical performers to take Oscars stage

Music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, producers announced on Tuesday. Beyonce will sing "Be Alive," a song she co-wrote for the movie "King Richard" about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry honors on Sunday.

Sweden awards ABBA export prize, says 'Thank you for the music'

Supergroup ABBA won Sweden's music export prize on Wednesday for their contribution to Swedish music in 2021, during which they reformed and released their first new material in 40 years to the surprise and delight of fans. The group - Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - stormed to the top of the charts around the world last year with their new album.

'The Power of the Dog' or 'CODA'? The bets are on ahead of Oscars

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" is expected to seal its winning streak at Sunday's Academy Awards but "CODA" , a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, is closing in for the best film prize, according to bookmakers. Set on a 1920s Montana ranch, "The Power of the Dog" has already scooped trophies this awards season including best film and director for Jane Campion at the British Academy Film Awards.

Hit 'Bridgerton' series returns with more balls, courtships and gossip

Hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" returns to screens this Friday with more glitzy balls, romantic courtships, and of course, plenty of gossip columns setting Regency London's high society alight. Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season two of the period drama focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he embarks on a search for a wife.

Can a streaming service finally capture the best picture Oscar?

Ever since Amazon Studios' 2016 film "Manchester by the Sea" became the first movie from a streaming service to be nominated for a best picture Oscar, competitors have spent millions of dollars campaigning for a prize that has been out of reach. This year might be different. Apple TV+'s "CODA," a heartwarming story about the daughter of a deaf couple who is torn between her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents, is a leading contender on Sunday for the film industry's most prestigious award, having claimed the top honors from the Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild.

(With inputs from agencies.)