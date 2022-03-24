Left Menu

Ukrainian ballerinas find shelter at Berlin's top ballet company

And they are really happy, they are just thankful for everything what I can do," Salenko said. It is not just Ukrainian dancers who dream about a permanent position at Berlin State Ballet (Staatsballett Berlin), and dancers from other countries, including Russia, are also eager to join the ensemble.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 07:32 IST
Ukrainian ballerinas find shelter at Berlin's top ballet company
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ukrainian ballerinas forced to flee war in their home country have found a temporary home at the German capital's main ballet company, which helps them with practice space, accommodation, clothing and career advice. Prima ballerina Iana Salenko, who tries to get the dancers auditions at ballet companies abroad or in other fields such as the opera, has danced in Berlin since 2005 but was born in Kyiv and can relate to her colleagues' struggles.

"I understand what they feel now, to lose their job, and lose everything," she told Reuters in an interview. "They want just to give up, they don’t know how to go on with this situation. So of course, if I can help, it makes me happy. And they are really happy, they are just thankful for everything what I can do," Salenko said.

It is not just Ukrainian dancers who dream about a permanent position at Berlin State Ballet (Staatsballett Berlin), and dancers from other countries, including Russia, are also eager to join the ensemble. According to ballet dramaturg Christiane Theobald, Russian artists are welcome, as the Staatsballett prides itself on being a melting pot for dancers coming together from all over the world.

"It is our important task to ensure that a Russia-phobia won't emerge and that we will continue to value each other just as before the war," Theobald said. "Dance or art in general is supposed to connect people, not to exclude anyone," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022