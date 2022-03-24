Left Menu

Nicola Coughlan, Taron Egerton test positive for Covid-19; cancel events

PTI | London | Updated: 24-03-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 10:52 IST
Nicola Coughlan, Taron Egerton test positive for Covid-19; cancel events
Nicola Coughlan Image Credit: Instagram / Nicola Coughlan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

''Bridgerton'' star Nicola Coughlan and ''Rocketman'' star Taron Egerton have pulled out from two separate events after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in ''Bridgerton'', gave the premiere of the second season of the hit Netflix period drama a miss on Tuesday.

The Irish actor took to Instagram and said she has contracted the virus which she nicknamed ''Miss Rona''.

''My Bridgerton Premiere look — a little different than expected. So I've been struck down with Miss Rona and I'm missing our first premiere — heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night,'' Coughlan captioned a photo showing her dolled up in a robe ahead of the premiere, which took place at The Tate Modern in London.

The news comes ahead of the arrival of ''Bridgerton'' season two on Netflix.

Whereas, Egerton will be absent for a week of performances in the West End production of ''COCK'' after testing positive for COVID-19.

The show's producers confirmed the news in a statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday. ''Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid. In accordance with the production's health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week,'' they said.

In the meantime, Egerton's character, M, will be played by understudy Joel Harper-Jackson. This is the second time the ''Kingsman'' star has been unable to perform while starring in the West End production since the show opened on March 5. Previously, he had collapsed on stage during the maiden performance of the stage play at Ambassadors Theatre in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022