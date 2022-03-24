Left Menu

Alia Bhatt pens 'appreciation post' for sister Shaheen Bhatt, shares throwback picture from Maldives trip

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is very close with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and often spends quality time with her, shared an appreciation post for her sibling on Thursday.

Updated: 24-03-2022 11:19 IST
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is very close with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and often spends quality time with her, shared an appreciation post for her sibling on Thursday. The '2 States' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo featuring the adorable sibling duo from their recent Maldives trip. Captioning the image, Alia wrote, "sister appreciation post I love you @shaheenb you make everything better."

In the picture, Alia could be seen donning a floral printed dress, while Shaheen wore a magenta coloured outfit. For the uninitiated, Alia had flown to the tropical paradise for her 29th birthday celebration. She was accompanied by Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan.

On her birthday, Alia had introduced fans to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from that, her future projects include 'RRR', 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' and 'Darlings'. (ANI)

