'The Offer' trailer shows chaotic journey behind making of 'The Godfather'

The official trailer for the upcoming drama miniseries 'The Offer' has been unveiled by Paramount Plus and it sheds light on the never-before-seen experiences of bringing the iconic American crime film 'The Godfather' to the big screen. While 'The Godfather' films are considered to be an iconic trilogy in film history, this 10-episode show will bring to light the making of the paradigmatic mob drama. The series has been created and written by Michael Tolkin, according to Variety.

Miles Teller is playing the role of Albert S. Ruddy alongside Matthew Goode (Robert Evans), Juno Temple (Bettye McCartt), Giovanni Ribisi (Joe Colombo), Dan Fogler (Coppola), Burn Gorman (Charles Bluhdorn), Colin Hanks (Barry Lapidus) and Patrick Gallo (Mario Puzo). The almost 2-minute long trailer highlights the ambitious project's hellish journey to the big screen with Ruddy encountering numerous pre-production issues, including negotiation with Colombo, who was a member of the five families of the American Mafia in New York City.

Colombo can be heard telling Rudy, "You wanna make a movie that's gonna make my people look like animals, and that ain't gonna happen." Armie Hammer was initially chosen to portray the lead. However, Teller was roped in after Hammer exited the show in late January amid allegations of sexual misconduct by several women.

As per Variety, several episodes of 'The Offer' will be directed by filmmaker Dexter Fletcher. He and Tolkin have executive produced this project alongside the real-life Ruddy, as well as Leslie Greif, Dalia Ibelhauptaite and Nikki Toscano. The miniseries is produced by Paramount Television Studios. (ANI)

