Kevin Jonas to co-host new unscripted series 'Claim to Fame' with brother Frankie Jonas

Singer and songwriter Kevin Jonas of the American pop band Jonas brother, will be teaming up with his youngest brother, Frankie, to host a new TV series titled 'Claim to Fame!'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:39 IST
Kevin and Frankie Jonas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer and songwriter Kevin Jonas of the American pop band Jonas brother, will be teaming up with his youngest brother, Frankie, to host a new TV series titled 'Claim to Fame!' According to People magazine, the upcoming ABC show will be co-hosted by the sibling duo.

In it, 12 celebrity relatives will be challenged "step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune." Contestants will have to avoid elimination as they vie for the USD 100,000 grand prize while competing in challenges and forming alliances in the house.

'Claim to Fame!' has been Kinetic Content, in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative production unit. As per People magazine, executive producers for the show include Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti. Paul Osborne and Brian Smith will also executive produce with Osborne serving as the showrunner and Smith as director. (ANI)

