BTS member J-hope tests positive for COVID-19

Popular K-pop band BTS member J-hope has tested positive for coronavirus, the septet's management agency said on Thursday.

In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Entertainment said J-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the company said.

''J-hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine.

''J-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes,'' the statement read.

J-hope's diagnosis comes ahead of the band's departure for the US, where they are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammys ceremony.

BTS, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently extended their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The group is set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16.

Last December, Suga, RM and Jin also tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19.

In February, V tested positive for the disease.

