Women Transforming India Award Given To 75 Women Achievers : Swati Pandey, CEO of Arboreal Bioinnovations Also In The List

Swati Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of Arboreal Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd. has received the Women Transforming India (WTI) Award, 2021. The event was organised on 21st March, 2022 by NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP). The WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers to celebrate their contribution towards a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’. It was a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. The Women Transforming India Awards is NITI Aayog’s annual drive to highlight the commendable and ground-breaking endeavours of India’s women leaders and change-makers. Arboreal Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd. is an award winning food ingredients manufacturing company focused on Natural Sugar Reduction solutions for the Food and Beverage Industry. Arboreal was founded with the vision of accelerating the world’s transition to the ‘Post Sugar World’. The company has done pioneering work in establishing an integrated supply chain of Stevia (a 100% plant based, zero calorie sweetener) in India, where it works with smallholder farmers in rural India to grow the right variety of Stevia, which is then processed using its proprietary technology to create great tasting low/zero calorie sweetening solutions.

Talking about the award ceremony, Swati Pandey stated, “I feel extremely humbled to receive the Women Transforming India Award 2021, by NITI Aayog. The event was organised to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence, by recognizing 75 women whose work across different sectors is transforming and building tomorrow's India.” “While this was truly humbling, and I do not claim to truly deserve this award, I do believe that my core intention behind building Arboreal with Manish Chauhan over the last 7 years has been exactly to try and transform India with better incomes for our farmers and better food for our people.” she further added.

The 75 awardees represent different regions and sectors and have been selected through an elaborate process spanning several months. The awardees have been selected on the basis of nominations received on WEP and through shortlisting by a search-and-select committee. The 5th edition of the Women Transforming India Awards was graced by exceptional group of women including former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, former Assistant Secretary-General of UN Lakshmi Puri, former Chairperson of SBI Arundhati Bhattacharya, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, Singer Ila Arun, Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleswari, Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, World No. 1 para-badminton singles’ player in SL3 Mansi Joshi and two other Tokyo Olympians Pranati Naik and Simranjit Kaur and several women defence officers.

