Left Menu

Intellectuals decry Rampurhat carnage, point to ‘rot’ in society

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:50 IST
Intellectuals decry Rampurhat carnage, point to ‘rot’ in society
  • Country:
  • India

Noted figures of the city’s intelligentsia are appalled at the killings in Birbhum district where eight people were burnt alive, saying the tragedy reflects the “rot and degeneration” in society. Describing it as “ghastly and barbaric”, Aparna Sen, who is also known for being vocal on socio-political issues, pointed towards a ”dangerous trend” of criminalisation in society which has increased overtime.

Sen said she could not register her “anguish, pain, anger and pain against such crimes” in a more forceful and visible way as she was “recovering from a recent surgery and confined within her room”.

The auteur was a prominent figure during the Nandigram protests and is also vocal against hate crimes.

Theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta told PTI the carnage in Birbhum district shows how politics has taken over civil society as there was no protest, no rallies in the metropolis after the gruesome incident.

“We are thinking several times even before mustering the courage to take out a rally to condemn the barbaric killings though we had cried hoarse over incidents outside India in the past,'' he said.

Sengupta also said the Bogtui incident where eight people were burnt alive in what appears to be a revenge killing, reflects how criminals patronised by their political bosses are “dictating things at local level and we have lost the voice to criticise that”.

Movie director Arindam Sil said he could not sleep and was pained and in grief at the thought of the “horrific incident”. Another film director Kamaleswar Mukherjee who gained fame with movies like `Chander Pahar’ (Moon’s Mountain) said he wishes to join a rally of citizens in North Kolkata on March 25 in protest against the recent spate of murders in the state.

''… organised protests are the only way out to come out of such situations,” Mukherjee said. PTI SUS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022