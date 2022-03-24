Intellectuals decry Rampurhat carnage, point to ‘rot’ in society

Noted figures of the city’s intelligentsia are appalled at the killings in Birbhum district where eight people were burnt alive, saying the tragedy reflects the “rot and degeneration” in society. Describing it as “ghastly and barbaric”, Aparna Sen, who is also known for being vocal on socio-political issues, pointed towards a ”dangerous trend” of criminalisation in society which has increased overtime.

Sen said she could not register her “anguish, pain, anger and pain against such crimes” in a more forceful and visible way as she was “recovering from a recent surgery and confined within her room”.

The auteur was a prominent figure during the Nandigram protests and is also vocal against hate crimes.

Theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta told PTI the carnage in Birbhum district shows how politics has taken over civil society as there was no protest, no rallies in the metropolis after the gruesome incident.

“We are thinking several times even before mustering the courage to take out a rally to condemn the barbaric killings though we had cried hoarse over incidents outside India in the past,'' he said.

Sengupta also said the Bogtui incident where eight people were burnt alive in what appears to be a revenge killing, reflects how criminals patronised by their political bosses are “dictating things at local level and we have lost the voice to criticise that”.

Movie director Arindam Sil said he could not sleep and was pained and in grief at the thought of the “horrific incident”. Another film director Kamaleswar Mukherjee who gained fame with movies like `Chander Pahar’ (Moon’s Mountain) said he wishes to join a rally of citizens in North Kolkata on March 25 in protest against the recent spate of murders in the state.

''… organised protests are the only way out to come out of such situations,” Mukherjee said. PTI SUS MM MM

