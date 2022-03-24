Steve Asbell shares what Avatar 2 & other sequels can show to viewers

Around 13 years after the beautiful success of Avatar film, the Titanic director James Cameron is still giving all his endeavours in completing the second movie and hitting the theatres in this year. Avatar 2 had entered production and started preliminary shooting on August 15, 2017, with Manhattan Beach, California, as the main shooting location. It is currently in post-production.

The viewers are likely to get the first trailer of Avatar 2 in May this year as the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens in December. According to confirmed reports, the trailer of Avatar 2 will be out on May 6, the same day which will also have the premiere of Doctor Strange 2 titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios' boss Steve Asbell shared what audiences could expect from James Cameron's Avatar sequels.

"For real. It's going to blow people away. You're not ready for what [James Cameron] is doing. I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney. They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it's a saga. And it's a family saga. It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they've evolved. It's less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don't think it will be hard to convince people to come back," Steve Asbell opined.

Here's the synopsis of imminent Avatar 2 movie: "Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet."

Recently, Zoe Saldana said about Avatar 2 during The Adam Project promotional interview. She said that the footage of Avatar 2 was so "powerful" that her tears started rolling from her eyes.

"(James Cameron) was finally able to crack that challenge (underwater motion-capture), you know, that whole thing that you can't imitate water through performance-capture - that was just a challenge that he had taken upon himself and it took him years, and he did it! It's powerful, it's compelling. I can get choked up just talking about it because I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second instalment right before the year ended last year, and I was speechless. I was moved to tears," Zoe Saldana said.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

