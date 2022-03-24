Left Menu

Tiger Shroff excited about his first-ever Eid release

Actor Tiger Shroff is extremely excited to release his film 'Heropanti 2' on Eid 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:16 IST
Tiger Shroff excited about his first-ever Eid release
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tiger Shroff is extremely excited to release his film 'Heropanti 2' on Eid 2022. "Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I'm glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It's a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful," he said.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release 'Baaghi 3'. Apart from Tiger, 'Heropanti 2' also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film will hit theatres on April 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022