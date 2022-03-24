Left Menu

Figure skating-Shmuratko skates world championships' short programme with Ukraine training shirt

Ivan Shmuratko took the ice wearing his Ukraine training t-shirt for the men's short programme at the figure skating world championships on Thursday. The 20-year-old, who performed his routine to Charles Aznavour's 'Une Vie d'Amour' with a yellow and blue heart knitted on the chest of his outfit, received a rousing welcome from the crowd, with several fans holding Ukraine or peace-promoting flags.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:16 IST
Figure skating-Shmuratko skates world championships' short programme with Ukraine training shirt

Ivan Shmuratko took the ice wearing his Ukraine training t-shirt for the men's short programme at the figure skating world championships on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who performed his routine to Charles Aznavour's 'Une Vie d'Amour' with a yellow and blue heart knitted on the chest of his outfit, received a rousing welcome from the crowd, with several fans holding Ukraine or peace-promoting flags. Ukrainian skaters are taking part in this week's world championships despite their country's invasion by Russia.

Shmuratko, struggled with his programme, scoring 73.99 points after he fell on his triple lutz-triple toeloop combination. But all that barely mattered and Shmuratko shared a long embrace with his coaches after skating off the ice. He qualified for the free skate after finishing 22nd. Shoma Uno topped the standings with 109.63 points, ahead of Japanese compatriots Yuma Kagiyama and Kazuki Tomono.

South Korea's Lee Sihyeong, on the ice just before Shmuratko, had also incorporated a yellow and blue heart into his outfit. Russian and Belarusian skaters have been banned from taking part in the world championships, leaving a depleted field in Montpellier, where the last two Olympic men's champions - Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu and American Nathan Chen are absent due to injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022