Left Menu

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith shaves off her eyebrows

Some goodbyes are definitely not hard and actor Jodie Turner-Smith has just proved it!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:54 IST
Actor Jodie Turner-Smith shaves off her eyebrows
Jodie Turner-Smith (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Some goodbyes are definitely not hard and actor Jodie Turner-Smith has just proved it! 'The Last Ship' actor recently took to her Instagram story and shared a video of someone shaving off one of her eyebrows, along with the caption, "bye-bye brows."

The 35-year-old actor did not mention the reason behind this bold move. Meanwhile, Jodie has been making headlines for some time now. She recently posted a carousel of head-turning pictures alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson, that were taken ahead of the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

In one of the images, Jodie could be seen posing naked while looking over a balcony at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, alongside her husband who was fully dressed in a tuxedo For the unversed, Jodie and Joshua are parents to 1-year-old Janie Jackson. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 after dating for more than a year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022