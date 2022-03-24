Left Menu

120 movies to be screened at 'Chitra Bharti Filmotsav' in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:01 IST
120 movies to be screened at 'Chitra Bharti Filmotsav' in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

More than 100 films in different languages will be screened at the Chitra Bharti Filmotsav-2022 (CBFF-2022) that will commence here on Friday in the presence of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri.

The fourth edition of the film festival will be held at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University's newly built campus situated on the outskirts of Bhopal, Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna's chairman Professor BK Kuthiala said on Thursday.

Besides screening of movies, the three-day event will see noted directors and actors sharing their experiences with youngsters coming in the field of production, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur will be the special guest for the inaugural function, while the concluding event will be held in the Ravindra Bhawan in the state capital where Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Loganathan Murugan will be the chief guest, Kuthiala said.

MCU vice-chancellor Prof KG Suresh and organizing committee chairman Dilip Suryavanshi will also attend the festival, he said.

During the event, 120 films selected from 712 entries in 15 different languages received from 22 states of the country will be exhibited, Suresh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022