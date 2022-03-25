Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bollywood to shoot five films in Panama

Panama will become the setting for the filming of five Bollywood movies after an actor from India, the country that produces the world's largest number of feature films per year, signed an agreement with an Indian production company. Indian businessman Prabhakar Sharan, who is also an actor, producer and filmmaker, inked the deal with Eros International Media in the presence of Panamanian officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday that her plane had been struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay's capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing. "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on Twitter. Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.

Netflix rival NENT to offer live sports in Britain after launch

Swedish media group NENT, which is planning to enter Britain later this year with its streaming service Viaplay, said on Thursday it would now add live sports to its content line-up in the country. Known for Nordic noir crime series such as "The Bridge", NENT is expanding to more than a dozen countries to compete with bigger rivals Netflix and Disney+.

'It's a dream role' - Pamela Anderson to debut on Broadway as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago'

Former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut in the hit musical "Chicago." Anderson will appear in "Chicago" from April 12 to June 5 playing Roxie Hart, which she calls "a dream role." Roxie is a song-and-dance woman who shoots her lover dead as easily as most people would swat a fly.

Sweden awards ABBA export prize, says 'Thank you for the music'

Supergroup ABBA won Sweden's music export prize on Wednesday for their contribution to Swedish music in 2021, during which they reformed and released their first new material in 40 years to the surprise and delight of fans. The group - Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - stormed to the top of the charts around the world last year with their new album.

Earning an Oscar nomination can earn you praise, love and tons of gifts

For the 20th year, marketing firm Distinctive Assets is independently presenting the top acting and directing Oscar nominees with a gift bag -- this year worth $138,000. Although each star could probably afford the items, Lash Fary, the firm's founder, said that's not the point. It's an acknowledgment of an amazing performance and it's about business. And after two decades of gifting, Fary said the process of obtaining items has become easier.

'The Power of the Dog' or 'CODA'? The bets are on ahead of Oscars

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" is expected to seal its winning streak at Sunday's Academy Awards but "CODA" , a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, is closing in for the best film prize, according to bookmakers. Set on a 1920s Montana ranch, "The Power of the Dog" has already scooped trophies this awards season including best film and director for Jane Campion at the British Academy Film Awards.

British Vogue puts Queen Elizabeth on cover to mark Platinum Jubilee

A young Queen Elizabeth appears on the front cover of British Vogue for its April issue, in what the fashion magazine said was a tribute to the monarch's Platinum Jubilee this year. The picture in black and white was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in the early years of Elizabeth's 70-year reign. Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017, was married to Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret, between 1960 and 1978.

Can a streaming service finally capture the best picture Oscar?

Ever since Amazon Studios' 2016 film "Manchester by the Sea" became the first movie from a streaming service to be nominated for a best picture Oscar, competitors have spent millions of dollars campaigning for a prize that has been out of reach. This year might be different. Apple TV+'s "CODA," a heartwarming story about the daughter of a deaf couple who is torn between her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents, is a leading contender on Sunday for the film industry's most prestigious award, having claimed the top honors from the Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild.

Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience

Three female comedians will share hosting duties, fans will choose two awards, and some acceptance speeches will be recorded before the live broadcast. That is part of the plan to shake up this year's Academy Awards telecast, which faces a pivotal test on Sunday to try and rebound from last year's record-low ratings.

