Cardi B to guest-star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' as 'Sharki B'

Cardi B is all set to make her cameo on 'Baby Shark's Big Show' along with her family. As per Billboard, the rapper will guest-star as Sharki B on the animated preschool series, and she'll be joined by her husband Offset (voicing Offshark) and 3-year-old daughter Kulture (Kulture Shark).

On the show's April 15 episode, Baby Shark and his best friend William meet Sharki B and learn 'The Seaweed Sway,' the viral song-and-dance set she has created. 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' -- based on the Pinkfong song 'Baby Shark' and its record-shattering dance video -- premiered on Nick Jr. in December 2020 with a Christmas special. In addition to the Nickelodeon series, a 'Baby Shark' movie is on the way in 2023. (ANI)

