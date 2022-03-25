Luke Combs pulled from CMT Awards 2022 performance after contracting COVID-19

Country music star Luke Combs will no longer be taking the stage at the CMT Music Awards. As per Billboard, Combs was scheduled to record a performance to air during next month's CMT Music Awards, but those plans have been scrapped after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the fan-voted awards show confirmed recently that the 31-year-old country singer won't be performing at the upcoming event. Combs was set to tape his scheduled spot on Thursday. "Unfortunately Luke Combs won't be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID. He's bummed to miss seeing everyone," a CMT spokesperson said in a statement.

Combs hasn't issued a statement about his absence from the show or updated fans on his current health condition. While Combs remains quarantined, the taping for the show performance will go forward with Old Dominion filling in.

Combs was set to perform at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium alongside Kane Brown. Other performers set for the CMT Music Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and more. Ballerini is co-hosting this year's event with actor Anthony Mackie.

At this year's ceremony, Combs is nominated for two trophies including video of the year and male video of the year, both for his 'Forever After All' clip. The CMT Music Awards aren't the only honours Combs is currently nominated for. He is also up for the best country solo performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, for his hit 'Forever After All'.

In 2019, Combs won the CMT Music Awards' CMT performance of the year honour for his collaboration on 'Beautiful Crazy' with Leon Bridges for CMT Crossroads. Combs has previously been nominated for CMT Music Awards for his videos for 'Hurricane', 'When It Rains It Pours', and 'She Got the Best of Me'. Coming back to the 2022 CMT Music Awards, the ceremony will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11, beginning at 8 pm ET. (ANI)

