Grammys 2022: Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R, Nas, Chris Stapleton to perform

The Grammys 2022 just got a little more star power. The Recording Academy has unveiled the second round of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 11:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Grammys 2022 just got a little more star power. The Recording Academy has unveiled the second round of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards. This year's Grammy nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton are set to take the stage to deliver some dazzling performances. This announcement was made on Thursday, reported Variety.

A special 'In Memoriam' segment will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim. The new slate of performances announced on Thursday join the list of previously confirmed sets, including BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Jack Harlow.

This year's show, which was originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles before being postponed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, will now be held in Las Vegas on April 3. The award ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah for a second consecutive year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

