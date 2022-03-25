GEA 2022: Rithvik Dhanjani Set to Host the Global Excellence Awards 2022, Is Excited About Having a Nice Conversation with Awardees

India's Most energetic TV & Web Series Actor & Reality Show Presenter RithvikDhanjani is going to grace the 3rd Edition of Global Excellence Awards 2022 as Anchor of the Most Awaited Award Ceremony to be held in Mumbai with Chief Guest Mr. Anupam Kher, on 8th May 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., the leading Branding, Media, Research & PR company.

RithvikDhanjani has been winning hearts with his outstanding hosting skills on TV. The TV Actor has hosted several television reality shows including India's Best Dramebaaz, India's Raw Star, Nach Baliye 7, India's Best Dramebaaz, Super Dancer Season 1 to 4, India's Got Talent 8. Rithvik will be once again hosting Global Excellence Awards consecutively for 3rd time. The First Edition of the GEA award ceremony had been organized in New Delhi in 2018 with Chief Guest Mrs. Raveena Tandon and the 2nd edition in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt Hotel with Chief Guest Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene.

This time, in the 3rd edition, the Brand Empower Team from the Most Trusted Branding Company in India is all set to welcome Celebrity Chief Guest, the very popular personality, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awardee, Bollywood Actor Mr. Anupam Kher on 8th May 2022, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

Rithvik Dhanjani said, "Global Excellence Awards is a great initiative by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd to recognize and honor the Entrepreneurs, Companies, and Organisations who are not just adding value to the economy of the country but also generating employment & changing the world with their innovative and quality products & services. Putting effort into finding those unsung heroes and motivating them to do more in their field is a noble cause and so I enjoy hosting GEA Award Ceremony every year. The best part of this event is that apart from business owners, Bollywood Celebrities & TV Actors are also awarded for their contribution to Entertainment Industry. I always have great fun with my co-actors and artists from my industry at the Stage of Global Excellence Awards Ceremony." In the last season of Global Excellence Awards 2019, Rithvik Dhanjani had a great opening ceremony with his highly energetic dance performance, followed by the mesmerizing entry of Chief Guest Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, where dancers were performing on the "Ek Do Teen Song of Tezaab", where dancing diva could not stop herself from joining the performers on the stage. GEA 2019 was a star-studded event where big names from Entertainment Industry got awarded such as Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Krystle D'souza, Gracy Singh, Melvin Louis, etc.

This year again, in Global Excellence Awards 2022, in presence of Chief Guest Mr. Anupam Kher, who has worked in over 500 films, Rithvik will handle the stage & the award flow.

Rahul Ranjan Singh, Founder & CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the Presenter of the Global Excellence Awards, said, "Rithvikji's energy on stage is unparalleled and unmatched. Since the first edition in 2018, he has been hosting the GEA Awards and we believe he is the best for it. Before GEA, we have worked with Rithvik Ji for many other award events having him as the Host and we have seen the audience loving his hosting skills and his persona. For the years to come, he will be our first choice for the anchoring at our award ceremony." Talking about the Chief Guest Mr. Anupam Kher, He added - "It will be a matter of immense pride and pleasure for the awardees to receive the honor from none other than the Very Renowned Bollywood Celebrity, Internationally Acknowledge Actor, Former Chairperson of Film and Television Institute of India, Central Board of Film Certification & National School of Drama, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awardee." Further talking about Global Excellence Awards 2022, Founder of Brand Empower said that nominations are open till 7th April 2022 for businesses of all sizes, from all types of nature of businesses such as Manufacturing, Wholesale, Export, Services, Professionals and Practitioners. Our objective is to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication shown by the Entrepreneurs in their respective field and make the world a better place through their innovative products and services.

Mr. Rahul said that winners of previous editions of Global Excellence Awards have reported faster growth in their business and profession after winning the GEA trophy from the hands of Bollywood Celebrities because it distinguished them from the competition and also it enhanced their credibility & trust in themselves in their industry.

Process of Participation in GEA2022: • Nomination: Nomination to be submitted from the official website of Global Excellence Awards - www.globalexcellenceawards.org • Shortlisting: Selection Committee at Brand Empower will contact shortlisted nominees to submit Questionnaires, KYC & Proof of Business, Innovation, Quality.

• Selection: Selected nominees will be contacted to attend the GEA Award Ceremony.

• Award: 100 Awardees from all over India & Overseas will be finalized to attend The GEA 2022 Award event to receive the award.

• PR & Media Publicity: All the awardees of Global Excellence Awards get publicity through strong PR & Media Coverage supported by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd - Leading Branding, Media, Research & PR Company in India.

• Digital Marketing Support: Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - The Digital Marketing Partner of Global Excellence Awards 2022, the awarded Best Web Designing Company in India & Best Digital Marketing Company & SEO Company India will be offering Web Development, Digital Marketing, SEO Services & Social Media Marketing services to the winners of GEA 2022 at 50% discounted price. This service is optional for the awardees.

Date & Venue: • GEA 2022 Award Ceremony will be held on 8th May 2022, Sunday.

• Venue is Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

• Entry is exclusively for the awardees & invitees with passes only.

For more information about GEA Award Ceremony, visit www.globalexcellenceawards.org

