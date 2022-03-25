Left Menu

K-pop star's documentaries gain popularity on OTT platforms, Mamamoo's new series to come out

Documentaries featuring K-pop stars are gaining huge popularity. Through OTT platforms, K-pop idol documentaries have been watched by the general public as well as fans.

Updated: 25-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 11:44 IST
K-pop star's documentaries gain popularity on OTT platforms, Mamamoo's new series to come out
Seoul [South Korea], March 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Documentaries featuring K-pop stars are gaining huge popularity. Through OTT platforms, K-pop idol documentaries have been watched by the general public as well as fans. K-pop idol's documentaries showed K-pop stars' real lives behind the stage. In particular, K-pop stars shared their worries, conflicts, changes and growth over the past 2 years in documentaries on OTT platforms, instead of world tour concerts amid the pandemic. Through the documentaries, K-pop groups successfully made public issues as well as solidified their core fandoms.

BLACKPINK released their documentary titled "BLACKPINK: Light up the Sky" on Netflix in 2020. In the same year, TWICE also released YouTube original series "TWICE: Seize the Day," gaining high attention. BTS released the documentary "Break the Silence" on Weverse in 2020. In particular, BTS' documentary was released in cinemas, achieving box-office success in UK and Germany. This year, Mamamoo will release their documentary "MMM_Where Are We Now" on Wave on March 25, showing their growth over 7 years. "MMM_Where Are We Now" is a 4-episode documentary series (120 minutes) to show seven-year history of Mamamoo, one of most famous and powerful girl group in Korea, from their debut to now.

The documentary focuses on Mamamoo's unique "underdog's success stories." In the documentary, Mamamoo's four members will share their worries and pains, and their biggest supporters such as singer Lee Hyo-ri and Baek Ji-young will appear to tell how Mamaoo has become the top idol group in the Korean pop music industry. An official from the OTT platform Wave said, "Mamamoo's amazing growth story will deliver messages of peace and empathy to young generations. After their 7 years, now Mamamoo's bigger dreams and continued challenges will give you the time to think what true happiness is."

Wave original documentary MMM_Where Are We Now' will be released on March 25. (ANI/Global Economic)

