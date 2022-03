Seth Rogen joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal'

Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut 'Being Mortal' has added actor Seth Rogen to its cast. The film also features veteran star Bill Murray. Ansari will be pulling multiple duties for 'Being Mortal'. Apart from directing the movie, he will also feature in it. He also wrote the script and is producing it with Youree Henley, reported Variety.

The upcoming film is based on Atul Gawande's non-fiction book 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End'. Principal photography will commence this April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures.

While Ansari and Rogen have worked together on several projects over the years, this will mark the first feature film teaming Rogen and Murray, which is sure to leave movie buffs excited. Apart from 'Being Mortal', Rogen will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' alongside Michelle Williams and Paul Dano for Universal Pictures.

The actor can currently be seen in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. He had recently featured in HBO Max's 'An American Pickle' and in 'Long Shot' alongside Charlize Theron. (ANI)

