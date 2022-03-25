Left Menu

Karan Johar to remake Malayalam film 'Hridayam' in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the rights to 'Hridayam', a Malayalam romantic drama.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 12:12 IST
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the rights to 'Hridayam', a Malayalam romantic drama. On Friday, Karan took to Instagram and shared that the film will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharing the news with his fans and followers, he wrote, "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned." Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, 'Hridayam' was released in January this year. It featured Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aswath Lal, Annu Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Abhishek Joseph George among others.

The cast of the remake versions has not been announced yet. (ANI)

