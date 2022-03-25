Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise’s legal battle with Paramount is still on hold

One of the most anticipated action spy films, Mission: Impossible 7 has officially wrapped up its filming in September 2021 after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 14, 2023. The film has a 45-day theatrical window, meaning that it can be streamed on Paramount+ after at least 45 days after the film's theatrical release.

Tom Cruise reportedly sought legal aid last year when Paramount+ notified him that 'Mission: Impossible 7' would have a 45-day theatrical window before streaming on Paramount+. According to recent news, the matter is still unsolved; however, the good news is that both parties agreed to postpone the battle until the film is completed.

M:I 7's release date has been pushed four times. It was previously set to be released on July 23, 2021, November 19, 2021, May 27, 2022, and September 30, 2022, before being delayed to its current date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The November and May release dates were given to Top Gun: Maverick, another film starring Tom Cruise. A sequel is in development and is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced that both the 7th and 8th films will be a send-off to Ethan Hunt.

Both the sequel will depict the last part of Ethan Hunt's (Tom Cruise's character) story. There might be a flashback, which will take the actor back to the beginning. We will also see Henry Czerny reprising his role Eugene Kittridge (the former director of the IMF) for the first time since the 1996 film.

Other returning cast members include Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn, an IMF technical field agent), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust, a former MI6 agent), VingRhames (Luther Stickell, an IMF computer technician), and Vanessa Kirby (AlannaMitsopolis, a black market arms dealer).

PomKlementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, LamprosKalfuntzos and Greg Tarzan Davis have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

