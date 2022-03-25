Give us justice, Disha Salian's parents write to President, seek action against Rane

Parents of celebrity manager Disha Salian have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his MLA-son Nitesh and others for allegedly spreading fake news about their daughter's death and defaming the family.

The late celebrity manager's father Satish Salian and mother Vasanti said if they do not get justice, they will be left with no other alternative but to end their lives.

Among other Bollywood personalities, Disha Salian had worked as a manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Satish and Vasanti Salian on Wednesday wrote a letter to the President urging him to stop the harassment by the BJP leader and his son, who have been booked for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian. Disha Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging his apartment in Bandra.

The Salians, in the letter, informed the President that after their daughter's death, some people active on social media had started connecting the incident (her alleged suicide) with the death of Rajput and started spreading ''imaginary and factually incorrect information'' on social media and news channels.

''Some politicians like Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane jumped on the issue due to their rivalry with Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM and his son) Aaditya to settle their personal scores, and dragged us into their political battle and have made our life miserable,'' Disha's parents claimed in the letter. ''The Ranes have no proof whatsoever and the facts are in our personal knowledge. We are well aware that they cannot give any proof, as they are liars and they are giving false excuses of giving proof to the CBI and not to the (Mumbai) police,'' they said.

The Salians requested the President to issue directions to the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to ensure that justice is done, otherwise they will be left with no other alternative but to end their lives.

A case was registered against the Union MSME minister and his son Nitesh at the Malwani police station after the former, during a press conference on February 19, made certain remarks about Disha Salian's death.

