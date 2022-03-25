Chouhan, Vivek Agnihotri plant saplings in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vivek Agnihotri, director of much-talked about movie 'The Kashmir Files', on Friday planted saplings at the Smart City Park here.

A group of Kashmiris Pandits was present when the two planted the saplings.

MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also met Agnihotri and praised him for the film.

“I had a very warm meeting with courageous Vivek Agnihotri, who had in an extraordinary way displayed Kashmiri Pandits' pain on the screen with Kashmir Files, in the presence MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Smart City Park,” Sarang tweeted.

Produced by Zee Studios, the Hindi film depicts the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax. PTI LAL RSY RSY

