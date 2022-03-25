The Oscars to feature life performance of 'We don't talk about Bruno' from 'Encanto'
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
''We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” will have its first live performance at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday. “Encanto” cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, will perform the song, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” also from “Encanto.” The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peru's Castillo comes out fighting after impeachment vote, slams 'institutional crisis'
Peru Congress votes to begin impeachment of Castillo at second attempt
Peru's Castillo comes out fighting after impeachment vote, slams 'institutional crisis'
Peru Congress approves impeachment trial against Castillo
Peru Congress votes to impeach President Castillo at second attempt