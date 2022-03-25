Left Menu

Documentary series based on Megan Thee Stallion's life in the works

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion's life story is set to be the subject of a new documentary series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:17 IST
Documentary series based on Megan Thee Stallion's life in the works
Megan Thee Stallion (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion's life story is set to be the subject of a new documentary series. As per Variety, Time Studios and Megan's management company Roc Nation are teaming up on a multiple-part docuseries that will trace the musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist's Texas upbringing and career highlights.

Nneka Onuorah, who has worked with the likes of former US President Barack Obama and singer-songwriter Lizzo, will direct the series. A network or platform for the upcoming project has not been disclosed yet. The docuseries will mix rare archival footage and fresh videos to highlight the rapper's rise from a viral freestyling phenom to a pop culture sensation. The series will explore her journey to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive in a cut-throat industry.

Time Studios' Ian Orefice, Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck will executive produce alongside Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Lori York. Director Onuorah will also be credited as an EP. The upcoming documentary series becomes the latest for Time Studios, which previously produced 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' for Netflix, Aretha Franklin concert doc 'Amazing Grace' and 'John Lewis: Good Trouble'.

For her part, Onuorah directed President Obama in Higher Ground's scripted/documentary hybrid comedy 'The G Word' for Netflix and Amazon's competition series 'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls', among others. She is widely known for her debut feature 'The Same Difference'. (ANI)

