10 years ago, our world shattered: Anshula Kapoor pens emotional note for mom Mona Kapoor

Losing anyone is difficult, but the loss of a parent can be particularly challenging. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula, who lost her mother Mona Kapoor 10 years ago, opened up about the vacuum that has been created in her life after the latter's demise. On the death anniversary of her mother on Friday, Anshula took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking note.

She wrote, "Today is one of those days when I really don't want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural's ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me." Anshula added, "I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist.10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?"

Alongside the emotional note, Anshula shared an old, unseen photograph, in which she can be seen sitting on a bed with her mother. A plate full of food has been kept in front of them and Arjun is busy doing something on the floor. Anshula's post has garnered several comments.

Reacting to the post, Anshula's cousin and actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Lots of love ansh. You're amazing." "Yes she can. And she's holding your hand EVERYTIME you think of her. Trust me," a netizen wrote.

Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012. (ANI)