Shilpa Shetty talks about the lessons she learnt by spending time in fields

A few days ago, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra spent some time in the fields in Punjab while shooting for her film 'Sukhee', and it seems she had a great learning experience there.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:07 IST
Shilpa Shetty talks about the lessons she learnt by spending time in fields
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram and opened up about her visit to the fields.

"Spending some time in the fields a few days ago made me realise some things... The soil of our country is one of the biggest blessings we have in our lives. It's the source of the food we eat; and the fact that we can grow our own grains, spices, vegetables, & fruits is a beautiful reminder of the prosperity we enjoy.. eternally grateful," she wrote. Shilpa also shared a picture of her standing in green fields.

Speaking of Shilpa's film 'Sukhee', it is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. (ANI)

